Mom, 33, bought ammunition, tactical gear for son who had plans for mass violence at SAISD middle school, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of an SAISD middle school student allegedly bought ammunition, magazines and tactical gear for her son, who had expressed a desire to carry out “acts of mass violence” at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School, according to SAPD.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested on Monday on charges of aiding in commission of terrorism, court records show. She bought the items “with knowledge” that they would be “used to plan and carry out” a crime.

On Monday, the student showed up to Rhodes Middle School campus “wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants but left shortly after,” police said.

Investigators and school officials did not know where the student was for a period of time, the affidavit states.

The school added extra security and police officers and swept the campus for potential devices.

The student was later found off-campus and charged with terrorism, according to school officials, who sent parents a letter on Monday.

On Sunday, a day before, a family member contacted SAPD about items found in the possession of Pardo‘s son, including rifle and pistol ammunition, black tactical gear and an improvised explosive device made from a mortar-style firework.

The family member also stated they found three loaded magazines and a note that had several names of mass shooters written on it. Some of the items were inscribed with “14 words” and “SS” symbols - references to white supremacy language and previous mass shootings, detectives said.

Pardo had previously been approached about her son’s behavior by local law enforcement, child protective services and school officials, police said.

Pardo “expressed to the school her support of (her son’s) violent expressions and drawings and does not feel concerned for his behavior,” the affidavit states.

In January, the school became aware of drawings made by Pardo‘s son that featured the school’s name written beside a rifle and a map of the campus labeled “suicide route,” according to authorities. There were timestamps written on the drawing.

Pardo‘s son was suspended in April after it was discovered he was researching the 2020 Christchurch mosque shooting on a school-issued computer. He had “described a fascination with past mass shooters,” the affidavit states.

The student attended an alternative school until he returned to Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School on May 8. At that point, school officials implemented a safety plan in fear of potential violence.

Pardo was issued a $75,000 bond, which she posted on Tuesday and was released from Bexar County Jail, records show.

The school is located on the West Side between Zarzamora and Castroville roads.

Read the letter school officials sent to parents below:

Dear Families,

I want to inform you of an incident that involved a student. Our police department investigated a concern with some posts the student made online. The student was detained off-campus and is being charged with Terrorism. Please know we take all potential threats seriously and act immediately to protect everyone in our care.

We will always remain vigilant to ensure our learning and working environment is safe and secure. Student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able. We thank you for your support and understanding.

Sincerely,

Felismina Martinez, Principal

Rhodes Middle School

