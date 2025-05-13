Skip to main content
BCSO searching for group believed to be involved in assault at West Side gas station

BCSO says no shots were fired, victim was struck in the head with a gun

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, BCSO, Shooting, West Side
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two individuals involved in an assault at a Quick Trip gas station on Marbach Road, near Loop 1604, following a near-collision in the parking lot. (BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people believed to be involved in an assault outside a West Side gas station on Monday.

The incident happened after 5 p.m. at the QuikTrip at the 10000 block of Marbach Road, near Loop 1604.

According to BCSO, a near collision in the parking lot led to a confrontation between a man and a group.

At one point, the group surrounded the man. Someone from the group pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head, and struck him multiple times with the weapon, BCSO said. No shots were fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

BCSO said the group was traveling in a maroon truck pulling a fifth-wheel trailer, which was loaded with heavy construction equipment.

On Tuesday, BCSO released images of the maroon truck and two men believed to be involved in the assault.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the men in the pictures to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org .

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

