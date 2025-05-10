Affidavit details man’s alleged assault before being shot twice by SAPD officer on North Side

The shooting happened outside the Thai Hut restaurant in the 2600 block of North Loop 1604 West near Bitters Road following the report of a theft.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot twice by a San Antonio police officer after allegedly assaulting the officer outside a North Side restaurant has been identified.

Sheldon Malachi Butts, 23, was arrested on Friday for charges of assaulting a peace officer and taking a weapon from an officer, Bexar County records show. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday.

According to an arrest affidavit, a person reported that Butts stole scissors from Thai Hut, a restaurant located in the 2600 block of North Loop 1604 West near Bitters Road.

The affidavit identifies the SAPD officer who shot Butts as “M. Castillo” and stated he was the first to arrive on the scene.

People inside the restaurant directed and identified Butts to Castillo as the person who committed the theft, according to the affidavit.

Castillo began speaking to Butts when he allegedly began to assault the officer, the document stated.

The affidavit stated that Castillo used his “chemical dispensing device” against Butts during the assault when Butts took the device and used it on Castillo.

Castillo then grabbed his “duty weapon” and discharged it twice, striking Butts, the affidavit stated.

Butts was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Friday. His current condition remains unknown as of Saturday evening.

A second San Antonio police officer arrived on scene and took Butts into custody.

Castillo is a 23-year veteran, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

He suffered a cut to the left side of his mouth and facial irritation from when Butts used the “chemical dispensing device” against him, the affidavit stated.

Butts’ combined bond is set at $25,000, Bexar County records show.

