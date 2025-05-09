Officers respond to North Side shooting, SAPD says

SAPD said an officer shot a suspect outside a North Side business on Friday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are on the scene of a shooting on the North Side.

While the nature of the shooting has not yet been confirmed, the department said the shooting happened near Loop 1604 and West Bitters Road.

Recommended Videos

In an emailed statement to KSAT, an SAPD spokesperson said Chief William McManus will provide additional details on the shooting during a Friday afternoon news conference.

The exact time of McManus’ news conference is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: