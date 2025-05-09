Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering neighbor amid ongoing dispute

The suspect on trial was 56-year-old David Grejtak

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Courts, Crime, San Antonio
56-year-old David Grejtak (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A mistrial was declared in a murder trial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The suspect on trial was 56-year-old David Grejtak.

Recommended Videos

Grejtak is accused of murdering his neighbor, 44-year-old Lydia Morales, in 2023, according to Bexar County court records.

Morales and Grejtak reportedly had an ongoing dispute that ultimately turned lethal.

According to an arrest affidavit, Grejtak claimed he shot Morales in self-defense.

However, surveillance video evidence presented during the trial contradicted his account.

It remains unclear whether the district attorney will choose to retry the case.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS