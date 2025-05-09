Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering neighbor amid ongoing dispute

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A mistrial was declared in a murder trial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The suspect on trial was 56-year-old David Grejtak.

Grejtak is accused of murdering his neighbor, 44-year-old Lydia Morales, in 2023, according to Bexar County court records.

Morales and Grejtak reportedly had an ongoing dispute that ultimately turned lethal.

According to an arrest affidavit, Grejtak claimed he shot Morales in self-defense.

However, surveillance video evidence presented during the trial contradicted his account.

It remains unclear whether the district attorney will choose to retry the case.