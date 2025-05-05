Skip to main content
Murder trials underway in separate Bexar County courtrooms

Raul Trevino and David Grejtak each face trial in separate deadly shooting cases from 2023

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Raul Trevino, David Grejtak, Shooting
Raul Trevino and David Grejtak have their trials begin on Monday in separate courtrooms. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Monday marked a busy return to court proceedings in Bexar County, with all 10 district courtrooms active and multiple cases underway, including two murder trials.

In the 175th District Court, Raul Trevino, 21, appeared for the start of his capital murder trial.

Trevino was arrested in October 2023 and is accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring three others during a house party on the city’s South Side.

A jury pool of 120 people was called in for the case. While prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, Trevino faces an automatic life sentence in prison if convicted.

Meanwhile, in the 186th District Court, jury selection was ongoing in the case against David Grejtak, who is accused of murdering his neighbor, Lydia Morales, 44, during what authorities say was an ongoing dispute.

Grejtak told investigators he acted in self-defense, but surveillance footage reportedly conflicted with his statement, according to court documents.

If found guilty, Grejtak could face anywhere from five years to life in prison.

Testimony in both trials is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez headshot

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael Gomez headshot

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

