Man arrested for shooting, killing neighbor amid ongoing dispute, SAPD says

David John Grejtak, 54, was charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who claimed self-defense when he killed his neighbor on Tuesday night has been arrested and charged with murder, according to court records.

San Antonio police said David John Gretjak, 54, shot Lydia Morales, 44, amid an ongoing dispute at the Forest Ridge apartments in the 7800 block of Chambers Road, located on the Northwest Side.

An arrest warrant affidavit revealed the incident started with a verbal altercation between Gretjak and Morales’ male relative.

The male relative told police he encountered Gretjak as he was sitting on some steps outside the apartment. Gretjak bumped into him, and he told Gretjak that he didn’t need to bump him.

Gretjak stopped and asked the man what he said, and a verbal altercation ensued, the affidavit states.

As Gretjak walked toward the man, he fell to the ground for an unknown reason.

That’s when, police said, Morales walked up to Gretjak to confront him about the argument and he shot her. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Another relative of Morales said Morales was just asking about the argument when Gretjak shot her.

Both relatives said there was no physical assault before the shots were fired.

Police detained Gretjak, and in his statement he said that after he fell, the male relative swung at him and he kicked the relative, causing the relative to fall back. Gretjak said multiple items fell out of his pocket, including his handgun.

Gretjak said Morales approached him and hit him on his face and head, and believed she had a knife or screwdriver in her hand, the affidavit states.

Gretjak said he pulled his handgun out of the holster and pointed it at Morales. He claimed Morales bumped into his hand, causing him to pull the trigger, the affidavit states.

He also told police they “have had problems in the past which required him having to call security for assistance,” the affidavit states.

On Thursday, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby apartment. The video showed Gretjak leaving his apartment with what appeared to be a holstered firearm in his right hand, the affidavit states.

Investigators said the video corroborated the relatives’ accounts and conflicted with Gretjak’s statement.

“The surveillance video footage does not show any justifiable reason for the defendant’s use of deadly force,” the affidavit states.

Grejtak was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday evening. He is being held on a $200,000 bond, records show.

