Trial continues Thursday for man accused of shooting, killing man at downtown bus stop during argument

KSAT will stream the murder trial of Joseph Harris in the video player below

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Joseph Harris (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument at a downtown bus stop in February 2022 is on trial.

Joseph Harris is charged with murder in the death of Isaiah Orozco, 21. The trial in 187th District Court began on Wednesday and will resume at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

KSAT will stream the trial in the video player at the top of this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Harris was indicted by a grand jury in April 2022. The indictment alleges Harris intentionally and knowingly caused Orozco’s death with a firearm on Feb. 28 of that year.

San Antonio police officers were called to the scene in the 200 block of South St. Mary’s Street, where Orozco was shot multiple times in his head and body.

At the time, SAPD Chief William McManus said they had an argument and both pulled out a gun.

Orozco walked away while Harris opened fire, striking Orozco multiple times in his head and throughout his body, McManus said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Harris was taken into custody at the scene.

Police did not say what prompted the argument.

If convicted, Harris could face a punishment of five to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

