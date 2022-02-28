Man in critical condition after shooting near downtown bus stop, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting near a downtown San Antonio bus stop left one man in critical condition on Monday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of S. St. Mary’s Street shortly before noon where a man was shot multiple times in his head and body.

Police Chief William McManus said two men got into an argument. Both pulled out a gun during the argument, but one of the men walked away, while the other opened fire on him.

McManus said that homicidal violence has been on the rise in San Antonio due to erratic behaviors and arguments.

“In the wake of a number of recent shootings that have happened, I’ve said this repeatedly that a lot of the violence is caused by altercations, arguments, road rage just as we have here today,” McManus said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and he is being questioned.

Police remained on the scene as they gathered evidence and sought out witnesses.

