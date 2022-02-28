Far North Side pizza joint cited for dead pests, live roach, presence of flying insects

Center Court Pizza and Brew received a score of 78 from health inspectors

SAN ANTONIO – A far north San Antonio pizza restaurant was cited last month after a city health inspector found dead pests, a live roach, and the presence of flying insects.

Center Court Pizza and Brew, located in the 20700 block of Wilderness Oak, received a score of 78 and was also written up for having no hot water in some handwashing sinks, Metropolitan Health records show.

The establishment also was docked for having heavy grease and debris accumulation on its vent hood system.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Bar Louie, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 100

The Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star St., 100

Sushi Box, 3239 Goliad Rd., 100

New Wu’s Kitchen, 15179 Judson Rd., 98

Pizza Patron, 7959 Fredericksburg Rd., 96

Texadelphia, 11255 Huebner Rd., 96

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 1603 Vance Jackson, 95

El Folklor Bakery, 8141 Bandera Rd., 95

La Sultana Del Norte, 4403 Blanco Rd., 93

Tejas Cafe, 12120 O’Connor Rd., 93

Panda Express, 8303 State Hwy. 151, 92

Yogurt Zone, 6301 NW Loop 410, 92

Sea Island Shrimp House, 5959 NW Loop 410, 88

Primos Food Mart, 2220 S. Flores St., 87

Regio’s Tacos A Vapor, 11470 Perrin Beitel, 87

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 1303 S. Hackberry St., 86

Fajita Express Mexican Grill, 10531 Culebra Rd., 85

Real Pho Restaurant, 11223 Potranco Rd., 81

Taqueria Guadalajara, 2702 Roosevelt Ave., 80

Center Court Pizza and Brew, 20711 Wilderness Oak, 78

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

