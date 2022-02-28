Video shows dad save son from charging bull at Texas rodeo

Screenshots from a viral video show a father laying on top of his son to protect him from a bull.

BELTON, Texas – A father is getting kudos on social media after a video of him protecting his son from a bull has gone viral.

Cody Hooks was participating at a bull-riding rodeo event in Belton earlier this month when he was thrown from the animal and temporarily knocked unconscious.

In the video, which currently has more than 65,000 views, you can see Hooks get thrown from the bull before landing in the dirt.

The bull continues thrashing while rodeo clowns and bullfighters try to distract the animal, but the bull turns his attention back to Hooks.

Hooks’ father Landis jumped into the arena after seeing that his son wasn’t getting up and used his body to shield his son from the charging bull.

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed,” Hooks wrote in an Instagram post, along with a video of the incident.

The Instagram post is flooded with praise for Landis and thankfulness that the pair seem to have escaped the ordeal unscathed.