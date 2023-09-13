Woman shot, killed in altercation on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot and killed during an altercation on the city’s Northwest Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at the Forest Ridge apartment complex in the 7800 block of Chambers Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, a man and a woman living at the apartment complex had a fight, and at some point the man shot the woman in the chest.

Police said the man was claiming self-defense.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where she later died. The woman killed has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.