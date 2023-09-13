Apparent dispute led to woman’s deadly shooting at apartment complex, police say

San Antonio police believe some sort of dispute or fight led to the fatal shooting of a woman Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side of town.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe some sort of dispute or fight led to the fatal shooting of a woman Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side of town.

Officers found the 44-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to the Forest Ridge apartments around 9:30 p.m.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died.

Officers at the scene, in the 7800 block of Chambers Road, said a man told them he shot her in self-defense.

They said it may have happened as the result of a dispute or fight involving two men.

A preliminary police report said it was unclear whether the woman was involved in that situation. However, she was struck by the gunfire.

At the apartment complex Wednesday morning, a man told KSAT 12 News off-camera that he is related to the woman.

He said the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between her and a neighbor.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

At this time, though, they have not made any arrests in this case, the police report said.