Apparent dispute led to woman’s deadly shooting at apartment complex, police say

No arrests so far in connection with shooting

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe some sort of dispute or fight led to the fatal shooting of a woman Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side of town.

Officers found the 44-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to the Forest Ridge apartments around 9:30 p.m.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died.

Officers at the scene, in the 7800 block of Chambers Road, said a man told them he shot her in self-defense.

They said it may have happened as the result of a dispute or fight involving two men.

A preliminary police report said it was unclear whether the woman was involved in that situation. However, she was struck by the gunfire.

At the apartment complex Wednesday morning, a man told KSAT 12 News off-camera that he is related to the woman.

He said the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between her and a neighbor.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

At this time, though, they have not made any arrests in this case, the police report said.

