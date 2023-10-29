2 killed, 3 injured when argument at house party ends in shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured when an argument at a house party ended in a shooting.

The shooting happened at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Roslyn Avenue, near Gaynor Street on the West Side.

San Antonio police said before the shooting, there was an argument between a partygoer and a neighbor. That neighbor left but then returned with their family, police said.

A 20-year-old man showed up at the front yard of the house party and started arguing.

At some point, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and their 13-year-old daughter, police said.

The 40-year-old man shot back and injured the suspect and his relative, police said.

The 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and their daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old man and his relative were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found the weapons at the scene. The victims and the suspect have not been identified.