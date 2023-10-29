Burglary suspect accidentally shot himself while fleeing scene, SAPD says

An 18-year-old burglary suspect accidentally shot himself while fleeing the scene of a crime in the 3700 block of Newrock Drive, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old burglary suspect accidentally shot himself while fleeing the scene of a crime, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Newrock Drive, not far from Colony Drive and Interstate 10 on the North Side.

Police said it appears the suspect burglarized a vehicle, and while fleeing, he possibly shot himself in the leg on accident.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Read also: