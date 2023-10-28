Man accused of shooting, killing cousin over ‘civil matter’ arrested

Isaac Jerome Sheridan has been charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for killing his cousin over a “civil matter” earlier this year, according to court documents.

Isaac Jerome Sheridan, 30, was taken into custody Friday and is charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

He is accused of fatally shooting Rodney Robinson, 49, on April 21 in the 4900 block of Zulema Avenue, near Old Highway 90 West and Highway 151.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Sheridan shot Robinson as he was speaking with people in front of a house.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead more than an hour later.

Police spoke with witnesses and family members who showed up at the scene following the shooting. One relative said as they were driving to the scene, they saw Sheridan leaving in his car.

The relative said Sheridan was upset with Robinson and his father “over a civil matter,” the affidavit states.

Investigators said video surveillance also captured the moment Sheridan shot Robinson. A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 3

Records show Sheridan is also facing an unrelated charge of assault causing bodily injury-married. His bond is set at $250,000.

Read also: