Woman shot in incident involving officer at Dub Farris Athletic Complex

NISD spokesperson says ‘situation at the scene is under control’

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot in an incident involving a Northside ISD officer at Dub Farris Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Barry Perez, NISD assistant superintendent of communications, told KSAT that the situation at the complex, located at 8400 N Loop 1604 W, is “under control.”

Authorities investigate a scene at Dub Farris Athletic Complex on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (KSAT)

Additional information is unknown, but Perez said a woman was shot. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A varsity football game between Sotomayor and O’Connor started at 2 p.m., and it is still underway.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

