Woman shot in incident involving officer at Dub Farris Athletic Complex

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot in an incident involving a Northside ISD officer at Dub Farris Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Barry Perez, NISD assistant superintendent of communications, told KSAT that the situation at the complex, located at 8400 N Loop 1604 W, is “under control.”

Authorities investigate a scene at Dub Farris Athletic Complex on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (KSAT)

Additional information is unknown, but Perez said a woman was shot. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A varsity football game between Sotomayor and O’Connor started at 2 p.m., and it is still underway.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.