Man critically wounded after being shot multiple times on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot several times on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

Police were called around 1:45 p.m. to the 4900 block of Zulema Avenue, near Old Highway 90 West and Highway 151, for a report of a shooting.

According to a San Antonio Police Department lieutenant at the scene, a man walked up the street towards the victim, who was standing in front of a house.

The shooter ducked behind a car and opened fire on the victim, hitting him multiple times in the upper abdomen and at least once in the head, police said.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and police are still looking for him.