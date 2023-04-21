76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man critically wounded after being shot multiple times on West Side, police say

Shooter fled the scene following shooting in 4900 block of Zulema Avenue

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot several times on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

Police were called around 1:45 p.m. to the 4900 block of Zulema Avenue, near Old Highway 90 West and Highway 151, for a report of a shooting.

According to a San Antonio Police Department lieutenant at the scene, a man walked up the street towards the victim, who was standing in front of a house.

The shooter ducked behind a car and opened fire on the victim, hitting him multiple times in the upper abdomen and at least once in the head, police said.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and police are still looking for him.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email