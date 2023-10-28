16-year-old shot at park on West Side; SUV riddled with bullet holes found nearby

San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 28, 2023, in the 9500 block of Alexa Place.

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital overnight after he was shot at a park on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Alexa Place, not far from Culebra Road and Westover Hill Boulevard.

Police found the boy in the 5200 block of Kayla Brook. He told police he was shot by an unknown person at the park and ran to the location to call for help, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

He was taken to University Hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

Police said they found spent shell casings at the crime scene. A black Dodge Journey riddled with bullet holes was found abandoned nearby.

There are no known suspects, and the shooting is ongoing.