Teen shot during large gathering in neighborhood on Southwest Side

Victim’s injury was not life-threatening

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A file image of a SAPD car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old woman was shot during a large gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood overnight.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Mountain Valley Street, not far from Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

The woman was attending the gathering when multiple shots were fired in front of the home, police said.

She was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital. Her injury was not expected to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said they do not have information about the shooter.

This was the second shooting during a gathering to take place over the weekend. On Saturday night, a shooting at a house party on the West Side ended with two people killed.

