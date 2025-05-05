Skip to main content
Final defendant sentenced in 2017 capital murder case

Joanna Reyes given a plea deal for testifying in trial

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Joanna Reyes, Mark Anthony Saldivar, Crime, Taymor McIntyre
Witness Joanna Reyes re-took the stand to start off Tuesday's court proceedings in the Taymor McIntyre murder trial. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A long-running capital murder case came to a close Monday in the 187th District Court as the final co-defendant, Joanna Reyes, was sentenced for her role in the 2017 killing of Mark Anthony Saldivar.

Reyes, who testified just weeks ago in the trial of Taymor McIntyre, was originally charged with capital murder.

McIntyre, also known as rapper Tay-K 47, shot Saldivar outside a North Side Chick-fil-A.

McIntyre was found guilty of the lesser charge of murder and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Reyes was driving the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

In exchange for her testimony, Reyes was offered a plea deal that reduced her charge to tampering with evidence. She was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.

Because Reyes has been out on bond for eight years, she will only be required to serve two more years of probation.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

