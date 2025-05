SAN ANTONIO – A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a driver in a hit-and-run on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Blanco Road near West Olmos Drive.

According to SAPD, the man had left a nearby business and was crossing the street when an SUV hit him.

The driver fled the scene, while the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.