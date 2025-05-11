Erik Cantu re-arrested, accused of evading arrest with vehicle, Bexar County jail records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot multiple times by a former San Antonio police officer in 2022 was rearrested on Friday, Bexar County jail records show.

Erik Cantu was arrested on Friday and faces a charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, Bexar County records show.

Cantu, then 18 years old, was hospitalized for nearly two months after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Blanco Road by former SAPD officer James Brennand in October 2022.

Cantu was previously granted seven years of deferred adjudication in September 2024 following two evading arrest charges. The terms of his probation explicitly barred him from driving for at least two years.

In a December 2024 hearing, Cantu was transferred to a therapeutic sanctions facility after a judge ruled he violated his probation earlier in the year by driving despite a court order prohibiting him from doing so.

Since the hearing, his conditions were updated to bar him from driving for the remainder of his probation and to require him to wear a GPS monitor.

At this time, details regarding this latest arrest have not yet been released.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening for more details and has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

