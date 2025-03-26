Skip to main content
Local News

Trial delayed for ex-SAPD officer who shot teen in 2022 due to evidence issues

James Brennand accused of shooting then 17-year-old Erik Cantu outside a McDonald’s

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, James Brennand, Erik Cantu
James Brennand appeared in court for a June 9, 2023 hearing. (Misael Gomez, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A hearing called ahead of the scheduled trial date for former San Antonio police officer James Brennand ended with a delay in the case, and no new trial date in sight.

Before the hearing Wednesday, Brennand was set to go to trial on April 14 for the 2022 shooting of then-teenager Erik Cantu outside of a McDonald’s.

Sources told KSAT 12 that Wednesday’s hearing was called due to an evidence issue.

However, both sides asked for a continuance. Defense attorneys needed more time to evaluate experts.

Meanwhile, the state said it had not yet gotten internal affairs files from SAPD because the city had filed a motion to quash.

A follow-up hearing to gauge the progress between the two sides is scheduled for Friday, April 4.

As of Wednesday morning, no new trial date has been set.

Background

During a hearing earlier this month, prosecutor Neil Cordero told Judge Joel Perez that the state had given all evidence to the defense.

“We have nothing else currently in our possession that we have not given to the defense. I can say that for sure,” Cordero said.

If evidence issues were discovered, it could delay the trial.

On Tuesday, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced Nicole Thornbro, new chief of the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division, would also be in charge of the Civil Rights Division.

She is expected to join Cordero as a prosecutor on the Brennand case.

Brennand is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

