Bexar County DA announces new Public Integrity and Civil Rights division, names Nicole Thornbro as chief

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales has tapped Assistant District Attorney Nicole Thornbro to lead the new Public Integrity and Civil Rights Division.

As chief, Thornbro will review and prosecute cases that involve official misconduct, excessive use of force, complex financial crimes and internet crimes that exploit children, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

The newly formed division is a consolidation of the former Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division and the Civil Rights Division.

The news release states Thornbro had worked with the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime division for 19 years. She has more than 20 years of experience as an assistant criminal district attorney.

Thornbro has also worked as a special prosecutor for the Texas Department of Insurance, where she managed all insurance fraud cases in Bexar County for nearly a decade.

“Nicole is not only an exceptional attorney; she is an even more remarkable advocate dedicated to standing up for individuals who are being victimized,” Gonzales said in the release. “I am confident that she will continue thriving in her work, and we eagerly anticipate all her future accomplishments.”

Thornbro succeeds former District Judge Juanita Vasquez-Gardner, who retired last month as the chief of the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division.

In October 2024, Jeff Mulliner resigned as the chief of the Civil Rights Division after three months. Mulliner succeeded Daryl Harris as the head of the division that prosecuted police shootings, in-custody deaths and allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement.

