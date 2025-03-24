‘A slap to the face’: Man gets 40 years in plea deal for girlfriend’s murder, family says it’s not enough

Adam Byrd was sentenced to 40 years in prison for girlfriend's murder.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who confessed to murdering his girlfriend in 2023 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday after accepting a plea deal. For the victim’s family, they believe the punishment falls far short of delivering justice.

Adam Byrd, who fatally shot 22-year-old Jade Alvarez, was initially arrested in April 2023 for robbing a store, police said. During his arrest, he admitted to killing Alvarez, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue.

Recommended Videos

According to police, Byrd told investigators he shot Alvarez because she refused to have a baby with him.

Alvarez’s family was in court for the sentencing, with her grandmother, Rita Camacho, delivering an emotional victim impact statement.

“Forty years may be the punishment that was handed down, but to us, it’s a slap in the face,” Camacho said. “It could never truly reflect the magnitude of our loss.”

She described the pain Alvarez’s young son continues to endure.

“Her son was left without a mother and wants to take flowers to mama every week,” she said.

Byrd also received two 15-year sentences for aggravated robbery, which will run concurrently with his 40-year sentence. Under Texas law, he will be eligible for parole after serving at least half of his sentence.

Despite their grief, Alvarez’s family says they will continue to honor her memory.

“We hope that during your time in incarceration, you reflect on the devastating consequences of your actions,” Camacho told Byrd in court.

Read also: