Man shot, killed girlfriend with handgun he used in store robbery days earlier, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was arrested on two aggravated robbery charges earlier this week has now been tied to a murder, according to San Antonio police.

Adam Byrd, 23, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Jade Alyssa Alvarez, 22, on April 6, just five days after he committed the robberies, an arrest affidavit shows.

Police said Alvarez was found dead on the street with multiple gunshot wounds at 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue.

Days later, on April 11, authorities spoke with a witness who was with Alvarez before the fatal shooting.

The witness told police that Alvarez and Byrd were in a relationship. Alvarez was talking with Byrd prior to the shooting on the witness’s phone, an affidavit states.

Byrd had asked for Alvarez to be dropped off on Capitol Avenue, near Fulton Avenue. The witness complied and dropped her off on April 5, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Several hours later, she was found dead by police, the affidavit said.

The witness identified Byrd from a photo provided by SAPD. At the time, Byrd had an active arrest warrant for the aggravated robbery.

When Byrd was taken into custody on the robbery warrant, he was also interviewed about the homicide investigation.

It was during questioning that Byrd admitted to killing Alvarez after she said she didn’t want to have a baby with him, according to police.

Byrd also said the handgun he used in the robbery was the same weapon he used to kill Alvarez.

Police said Byrd confirmed that he asked Alvarez to meet him on Capitol Avenue and provided more details that were consistent with evidence found at the scene, the affidavit states.

In addition to two counts of aggravated robbery, Byrd is also charged with murder. His bond for the murder charge is set at $250,000.

At last check, he remains in the Bexar County Jail.

