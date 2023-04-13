Man arrested for aggravated robbery of store where he was frequent customer, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested on two first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges after police say he robbed a San Antonio store with a handgun.

On April 1, Adam Byrd, 23, entered the store armed with a handgun and pointed the weapon at two employees before demanding money from the registers, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

San Antonio police did not identify the location or name of the store where the robbery occurred.

Police said the victims gave Byrd money from the registers before he ran from the location.

According to the affidavit, Byrd was a regular customer at the store and had caused multiple disturbances at the location in the past.

Byrd is being held at Bexar County Jail on two bonds totaling $150,000.

Bexar County court records show Byrd has an extensive criminal history with charges dating back to 2018.

His past charges include evading arrest, drug possession, assault, discharging a firearm in a populated area and terroristic threats.