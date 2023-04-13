66º

Local News

Man arrested for aggravated robbery of store where he was frequent customer, police say

23-year-old man has extensive criminal background, records show

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime
Adam Byrd mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested on two first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges after police say he robbed a San Antonio store with a handgun.

On April 1, Adam Byrd, 23, entered the store armed with a handgun and pointed the weapon at two employees before demanding money from the registers, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

San Antonio police did not identify the location or name of the store where the robbery occurred.

Police said the victims gave Byrd money from the registers before he ran from the location.

According to the affidavit, Byrd was a regular customer at the store and had caused multiple disturbances at the location in the past.

Byrd is being held at Bexar County Jail on two bonds totaling $150,000.

Bexar County court records show Byrd has an extensive criminal history with charges dating back to 2018.

His past charges include evading arrest, drug possession, assault, discharging a firearm in a populated area and terroristic threats.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email