Erik Cantu re-arrested, accused of skipping drug tests, driving on suspended license

Teen shot by SAPD officer given community supervision in September in pair of felony evading arrest cases

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Booking photo for Erik Cantu (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was shot multiple times by a San Antonio police officer in 2022 has been rearrested after prosecutors said he repeatedly violated the terms of his community supervision in a pair of felony evading arrest cases.

Erik Cantu, 19, was arrested Nov. 7 after a warrant for his re-arrest was issued late last month.

Cantu was scheduled to appear before Judge Stephanie Boyd on Thursday afternoon.

A hearing on a motion to revoke Cantu’s probation has been scheduled for Dec. 10, court records show.

Cantu pleaded no contest in 187th District Court in early September in exchange for seven years of deferred adjudication, a $2,000 fine and serving 200 hours of community supervision.

As part of the plea agreement, Cantu’s driver’s license was suspended for two years.

Cantu skipped court-ordered drug screenings on Sept. 11, two days after his sentencing hearing, and on Oct. 9, court records obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates show.

He also operated a motor vehicle on Oct. 8, violating the conditions of his community supervision.

Cantu was accused of fleeing from SAPD officers in a white BMW on Sept. 2, 2023, on Northwest Loop 410 and again on Sept. 8, 2023, in the same vehicle downtown, records show.

Officer who shot Cantu still awaiting trial

Cantu was hospitalized for nearly two months after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Blanco Road by then-SAPD officer James Brennand in October 2022.

Brennand, who was at the restaurant for an unrelated disturbance call, approached Cantu’s vehicle after recognizing it from an evading arrest incident the night before.

After recognizing the maroon BMW from the previous night, Brennand opened the driver’s side door without announcing himself as an officer, footage shows.

The officer fired toward Cantu as Cantu backed up his vehicle, footage shows.

Brennand, who was a probationary officer with seven months of experience, was fired by SAPD days later as the shooting case began to garner national attention.

He was arrested and later indicted on charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The attempted murder charge was not included when the case was re-indicted in late February.

A discovery hearing in Brennand’s case is scheduled for early March 2025, court records show.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

