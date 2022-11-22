Erik Cantu back home more than 7 weeks after being shot by SAPD officer, family says

Family of Erik Cantu released this photo the day he was released from the hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu Jr. is out of the hospital and back home with his family more than seven weeks after being shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to his mother, Victoria Casarez.

Casarez told KSAT her son is on the road to recovery with “lots of rehab and love.”

Erik Cantu is out of the hospital and back home. His mom says next on the road to recovery is “lots of rehab and love.”Cantu was shot multiple times by an at the time SAPD probationary officer in October. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/8xw0X5R0Na — John Paul Barajas (@KSATJohnPaul) November 22, 2022

Family’s updates since the shooting

Last week, the teen’s father, Erik Cantu Sr., shared an update on the GoFundMe site Friday showing Cantu Jr. with a smile on his face.

“After 6 long weeks and by the grace of God along with all the prayers sent by the masses we are emerging victoriously from this unfortunate event!!! You’re the first to see this smile and I’m one proud father to see this young man fight so hard to be here,” Cantu Sr. said in a post accompanying the photo.

Cantu Jr.’s family revealed he was no longer on life support earlier this month.

The teen sustained injuries to his stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver, bicep and forearm after he was shot by San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand on Oct. 2.

His parents have shared updates on his condition since the shooting and said on Oct. 25 that Cantu Jr.’s health was very touch-and-go at the time.

“He is cut from the center of his chest down to his stomach, has staples, tubes in his mouth, tubes in his sides,” Cantu Sr. said previously.

It was also revealed that Cantu Jr. had a tracheotomy, which is slightly visible in the photo that was shared on the crowdfunding site.

Casarez previously stated her son still has a bullet lodged near his heart and said it would do more harm than good to remove it. It’s unclear if that’s still the case.

The teen’s parents released the following statement last week via attorney Ben Crump:

“After six long weeks, powered by the grace of God and the prayers sent by the masses, this week has brought small victories, for which we are so grateful. Seeing Erik’s smile has given us a renewed sense of hope, which we believe will carry our family through this hardship to see Erik through his recovery. We are incredibly proud of this young man who has fought so hard to be here. Erik still has at least one more potential surgery and likely years of rehab, but he’s proving he has the strength to do it. Thank you all for being there for us through this journey with Erik.”

Former officer charged in shooting

In the aftermath of the shooting, SAPD released graphic body camera footage of the incident. Officials with the city of San Antonio have also since attempted to withhold the release of public information related to the case.

KSAT requested additional video from Brennand’s camera and other officers, in addition to the police report, under the Texas Public Information Act, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27.

In response, James Kopp, assistant city attorney for San Antonio, sent a letter to the Texas attorney general asking if the city can keep the public records private under an exception in the state law. The Texas Attorney General has the authority to decide whether information can be kept private based on its interpretation of the law.

Brennand is currently charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. He was released from Bexar County Jail on a $200,000 bond. His hearing set for Nov. 23 was rescheduled since the judge in the case will not be holding court this week.

Court officials say a new hearing date could be scheduled next week.