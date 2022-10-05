SAPD fires officer who shot teen outside McDonald’s restaurant, releases video of incident

SAPD officer who shot teen outside McDonald’s restaurant fired following review of incident. WARNING: VIDEO IS DISTURBING

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video released by SAPD is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

The San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday fired a police officer who shot a teenager outside a McDonald’s restaurant less than a week ago.

James Brennand was a probationary police officer who served on the force for seven months, SAPD said. Officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the police academy. According to SAPD, he was fired for violating departmental tactics and procedures.

Brennand had been placed under administrative duty following the shooting on Sunday outside the fast food restaurant in the 11700 block of Blanco Road near West Avenue.

According to an SAPD report, Brennand responded to a call for a disturbance at 10:45 p.m. and attempted to gather information from witnesses when he noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before as he attempted a traffic stop because the registered license plate didn’t match the vehicle. The report said the prior incident wasn’t related to the disturbance call at the restaurant.

Brennand suspected the car was stolen and called for cover. But before other officers arrived, Brennand walked up to the car and opened the door, where two teens were inside eating food.

Erik Cantu, 17, put the vehicle in reverse with the door still open and started driving, the report said. The door hit Brennand, and that’s when he opened fire.

Cantu then shifted to forward drive and tried to drive away, and Brennand continued to fire into the back of the car.

Cantu and a 17-year-old female passenger were located outside the vehicle a block away at Parliament and Blanco.

Cantu suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University Hospital. The report stated that Brennand performed CPR on Cantu before emergency medical service technicians arrived. Cantu’s female passenger was not injured.

Cantu was charged by proxy with evading detention in a vehicle and assault on an officer. The investigation into the shooting could take as long as a year.

