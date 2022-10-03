Officer on administrative duty after shooting man who hit him with car, SAPD says

A San Antonio police officer has been placed on administrative duty after shooting a man who allegedly hit him with a car late Sunday night.

Police Chief William McManus spoke to news crews after the incident, which happened outside a McDonald’s restaurant at Blanco Road and West Avenue.

McManus says the officer was answering a call at that location after 10:30 p.m. when he started to approach the driver of a car.

He says the driver then attempted to leave and hit the officer in the leg with his car.

“Once he was struck, he drew his firearm and fired multiple times into the car, striking the driver,” McManus said.

That man was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery, the police chief said.

The officer has been with SAPD for a little more than a year, McManus said.

He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

As of Monday morning, SAPD had not released any names.