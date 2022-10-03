Officer responding to disturbance call shoots, wounds man after being struck by vehicle, SAPD Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a disturbance call shot and wounded a man after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a North Side fast food restaurant late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the 11700 block of Blanco Road, not far from West Avenue and Churchill High School.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, the officer had responded to the call at a McDonald’s restaurant. That’s when, police say, as the officer tried to approach the man on foot the man struck the officer in the legs with his vehicle.

The officer then started shooting at the suspect, hitting the man multiple times, McManus said. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where at last word, he was still in surgery. The name and age of the man wounded was not released.

Police did not say what the original disturbance was about. SAPD also did not identify the officer, but McManus did say the officer has one year of experience on duty. The condition of the officer was not given.

The officer will now be placed on administrative duty, pending a shooting investigation.