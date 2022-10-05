Man upset over eviction shoots woman, ties up teen with duct tape, San Antonio police say

Man upset over eviction shoots woman, ties up teen with tape, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was upset about being kicked out of the home he shared with his girlfriend’s family shot a woman and tied up a teenage boy with tape, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found both victims around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home, in the 100 block of Fuente Alley.

RELATED: Woman shot by daughter’s boyfriend after evicting him, police say

At the scene, police said the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her stomach, but a later report mentioned she also had been shot in her hand.

That preliminary report also mentions a second victim, a 17-year-old boy, who police found with his hands bound by duct tape.

It says the teen told them the 29-year-old suspect had been staying in the home with the family.

He says the woman no longer wanted the man, who officers described as her daughter’s boyfriend, to live with them and told him to move out.

The report says the man then bound the teen’s arms with duct tape and put him into a backyard storage shed.

According to officers at the scene, the suspect then went into a bedroom and grabbed a rifle and shot the woman.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The report says the suspect ran out of the home through a back door.

Officers searched the area for him, but did not find him.