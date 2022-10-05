Woman shot in stomach after telling daughter’s boyfriend to move out of her house, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman was shot in the stomach after she told her daughter’s boyfriend to move out of her East Side home late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Fuente Alley, not far from South Walters Street and Clark Avenue.

According to police, the suspect had been living with his girlfriend at her parents’ house when the girlfriend’s mother told him to get his things and move out. That’s when, police say, the suspect went to a bedroom and instead came back with a rifle, shooting her.

The woman in her 40s was wounded in the stomach. She was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, and her condition is not currently known.

SAPD said the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. He has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.