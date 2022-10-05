Uvalde parents, Texas Democrats hold news conference addressing gun violence

Families of Uvalde victims and survivors will hold a press conference with state Democrats on Wednesday morning to address gun violence in Texas.

A group of parents and Texas Democrats said Republicans have “failed to address the irresponsible and dangerous gun policies” that helped result in the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Uvalde. You can view a livestream of the news conference in the video player above; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

“Since the massacre in Uvalde, we have been joining Uvalde families’ calls to state leadership to finally enact sensible gun violence prevention measures,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a news release. ”More than four months have passed and Texas Republicans have still not lifted a finger to ensure another horrific mass shooting like this doesn’t occur again. Today, we will join Uvalde families in calling on a change in political leadership in Texas – to finally elect leaders who will put politics aside and do what is so desperately needed to keep our kids and communities safe.”

The releases stated that the state’s top Republicans — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton — have expanded access to guns, including allowing people to openly carry their handguns without a license.

Families of Uvalde victims last week spoke before the gubernatorial debate in the Rio Grande Valley, where they criticized Abbott for not calling a special session to address gun violence.

Some of the parents who spoke at that news conference will also be at Wednesday’s event, including Jerry and Veronica Mata, the parents of Tess; Kimberly Rubio, the mother of Alexandria (Lexi); and Jacinto Cazares and Gloria Cazares, the parents of Jacklyn (Jackie).

Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher who was shot by the gunman, and parents of survivors in the Santa Fe shooting will also speak on Wednesday.

Read also: