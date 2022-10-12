‘Failure for one individual police officer’: Charges filed against former officer who shot teen in McDonald’s parking lot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu in the parking lot of a San Antonio McDonald’s on Oct. 2 is behind bars and charged after turning himself in on Tuesday evening, according to Police Chief William McManus.

James Brennand, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony.

“The shooting itself was unjustified -- administratively and criminally,” McManus told the news media in a briefing Tuesday night.

The police chief said he met with members of the Homicide Unit several times since the teen was shot to determine if charges would be filed against Brennand. He said they worked for several days to draft an arrest warrant for a judge to sign.

“We were confident we had what we need to make those cases,” McManus said.

McManus said the two charges are in connection with the shooting of the teen and because there was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

The chief said the case remains open, and investigators still need to complete more steps before they can wrap it up.

“Our goal right now was to get him in custody, and that has been accomplished,” McManus said.

When asked about what Cantu’s family and the department discussed, the chief declined to go into detail.

He said charges may be upgraded if the teen doesn’t survive.

“If he does not make it, the charges will change,” McManus said.

The day after the shooting, the SAPD command and training staff met and discussed policies and training within the department.

McManus said they were confident in their policies and training after their meeting.

“This was a failure for one individual police officer ... Here we are as a result of that fail,” McManus said.

A mugshot for Brennand was not immediately available. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

