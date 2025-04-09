KSAT’s call: Share your neighborhood challenges, concerns

SAN ANTONIO – In October 2023, I made a promise to provide grassroots journalism and amplify the voices of neighborhoods on the issues that matter most to them.

It is one we at KSAT are determined to keep as we move forward.

Know My Neighborhood was born on the West Side.

For this series, we don’t interview politicians or elected officials, just the people who call this neighborhood “home.”

We have given people a voice in uncovering “ramps to nowhere,” expired food on the shelves, and traffic issues that endanger neighbors’ safety and their sanity. We also spoke with people dealing with a rash of car burglaries and little police presence.

The idea has always been that by delving into the issues and history of these neighborhoods, we can gain valuable insights into the distinctive city of San Antonio.

We want to hear about more neighborhoods and issues they face, whether it’s a lack of sidewalks and lighting, a rise in taxes, or crime that threatens the fabric of their neighborhoods.

Reach out to us at KSAT, and we may just end up on your block, seeking solutions to unite our city by highlighting both our differences and shared experiences.

It’s a call to action to hopefully change longtime frustrations and shed light on issues we all deal with.

What pressing issue does your neighborhood face that needs attention and action? Let us know below.