Man shot in head following road-rage incident on West Side, BCSO says

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a road-rage shooting outside a West Side gas station, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after 5 p.m. at the Quick Trip at the 10000 block of Marbach Road and Loop 1604.

According to authorities, a road rage incident escalated, leading to the suspect shooting the man in the head at least once.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BCSO said.

It is unclear if an arrest has been made.

The suspect and victim have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

