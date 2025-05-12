Skip to main content
Man found guilty of capital murder in October 2023 shooting that killed 2, injured 3 others

Raul Trevino, 21, found guilty of capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with October 2023 incident

KSAT Digital Staff

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts, Raul Trevino, San Antonio
Raul Trevino III, 20, was charged with capital murder-multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring three others was found guilty Monday morning.

A judge found Trevino guilty of capital murder and aggravated assault. The verdict carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Trevino was accused of fatally shooting Marvin Medrano and Jennifer Colin during a birthday party on Oct. 28, 2023. Medrano’s daughter was also shot in the leg.

Verenice Medrano, a witness who testified on Tuesday, May 6, told jurors her husband and sister were killed at the party.

Medrano recalled chaos and confusion as the gunfire erupted. She said the person who fired first was “Raul.”

According to testimony, the violence began after Trevino’s sisters confronted Medrano’s then-14-year-old daughter, accusing her of insulting one of them earlier in the evening.

Surveillance footage presented in court last week showed the argument escalating after Trevino and his father arrived at the party.

The video appeared to show Trevino pulling out a gun and prompted people to scatter while shots were fired.

