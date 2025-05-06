‘Bullets everywhere’: Witnesses details 2023 deadly shooting during capital murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – The capital murder trial of Raul Trevino is underway this week, nearly two years after a birthday party ended in a deadly shooting that left two people dead and a teenager injured.

Trevino is accused of fatally shooting Marvin Medrano and Jennifer Colin during the party on Oct. 28, 2023, on Rosyln Avenue near Highway 90. Medrano’s daughter was also shot in the leg.

Verenice Medrano, the first witness called to testify Tuesday, told jurors that both her husband and sister were killed at the party.

She recalled chaos and confusion as gunfire erupted.

“There were bullets everywhere,” she said in court. When asked who fired first, she responded, “Raul.”

According to testimony, the violence began after Trevino’s sisters confronted Medrano’s then-14-year-old daughter, accusing her of insulting one of them earlier in the evening. The teen also took the stand and denied saying anything to the women.

“She just walks past me and starts talking,” the teen said during her testimony.

Surveillance footage presented in court showed the argument escalating after Trevino and his father arrived at the party.

In the video, Trevino can be seen pulling out a gun, prompting people to scatter as shots were fired.

Other partygoers, including Marvin Medrano and one of his cousins, were also armed.

While Marvin Medrano did not appear to fire his weapon, his cousin was seen firing several rounds.

The defense questioned whether he may have been the initial aggressor and pointed a gun at Trevino first.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday. If convicted, Trevino faces an automatic sentence of life in prison.

