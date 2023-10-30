20-year-old man arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 3 at house party, SAPD says

Raul Trevino III, 20, was charged with capital murder-multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. This booking image is from March 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two people at a house party over the weekend, according to San Antonio police.

Raul Trevino III was booked into the Bexar County Jail early Monday and charged with capital murder-multiple persons, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

San Antonio police said two people were killed and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured when an argument at a party in the 300 block of Roslyn Avenue ended in a shooting on Saturday night.

Police said before the shooting, there was an argument between a partygoer and a neighbor. That neighbor left but then returned with their family, police said.

Police said the suspect showed up at the front yard of the house party and started arguing.

At some point, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and their 13-year-old daughter, police said.

The 40-year-old man shot back and injured Trevino and his relative, police said.

The 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and their daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man and woman have not been identified.

Trevino and his relative were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found the weapons at the scene.

