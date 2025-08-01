Mom of SAISD student accused of planning attack at school arrested again

Ashley Pardo was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Aug. 1, 2025. She is charged with abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a 13-year-old San Antonio ISD student who allegedly bought ammunition, magazines and tactical gear for her son was booked into the Bexar County Jail again on Friday.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, records with the Bexar County jail show.

Recommended Videos

The charge comes less than three months following her first arrest on May 12 for aiding in commission of terrorism, court records show.

Pardo was out on bond awaiting indictment with a partial house arrest, after the judge granted her the ability to pursue employment.

The magistrate judge handed Pardo a $45,000 bond on Friday for the new charge, and she was ordered to have no contact with her children.

If Pardo bonds out, she will still be required to wear an ankle monitor. She was also ordered to have no alcohol or firearms.

Pardo told the magistrate judge that she was supposed to check in with parole officers for a drug test on Friday, but missed it because of the arrest.

Last week, a Bexar County Judge ruled that Pardo’s 13-year-old son will remain in custody after his grandmother pleaded for him to be released into her care.

According to court documents, he is accused of setting fire to dumpsters at the Barcelo Apartment complex near the Interstate 10-Loop 410 interchange when he was 11 years old.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus described Pardo as “dismissive and unconcerned” with his behavior when confronted with his plans to carry out acts of violence.

Her son’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7. A full timeline about the case can be read on our website.

Read more on KSAT: