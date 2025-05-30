Mom accused of buying ammunition, tactical gear for son’s planned mass violence at SAISD school in court Friday

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested on Monday on charges of aiding in commission of terrorism, court records show.

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of an SAISD middle school student who allegedly bought ammunition, magazines and tactical gear for her son is expected in court Friday.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested on charges of aiding in commission of terrorism, court records show. She bought the items “with knowledge” that they would be “used to plan and carry out” a crime, according to SAPD.

Pardo’s son had expressed a desire to carry out “acts of mass violence” at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School

Pardo is currently out on bond on full GPS house arrest, must test for drugs or alcohol weekly and is prohibited from possessing firearms and incendiary devices.

Friday’s hearing is believed to be aimed at persuading a judge for grant modifications to Pardo’s current bond restrictions.

Earlier this month, the student showed up to Rhodes Middle School campus “wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants but left shortly after,” police said.

Investigators and school officials did not know the student’s whereabouts for a period of time, according to an arrest affidavit.

The school added extra security and police officers and swept the campus for potential devices.

The student was later found off-campus and charged with terrorism, according to school officials, who sent parents a letter.

The student appeared in juvenile court last week and remains in custody. Another hearing is scheduled for him next week.

