Rhodes Middle School student accused of planning mass violence has two court hearings Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – An SAISD middle school student accused of planning mass violence at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School has two court hearings on Thursday.

Last week, the student showed up to the Rhodes Middle School campus “wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants but left shortly after,” police said.

The student was later found off-campus and charged with terrorism, according to school officials, who sent parents a letter.

The student’s mother, Ashley Pardo, was also arrested and charged after allegedly buying ammunition, magazines and tactical gear for her son.

Pardo is now out on bond but charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism.

According to court records, the teen was also previously charged in an arson case, and the Fourth Court of Appeals will be hearing a filing on that case Thursday morning.

Later in the day, the teen also has a detention hearing in the 436th Juvenile District Court. The hearing is to see if the teen will remain in custody or be released on bond.

We will update this story throughout the day as the hearings occur.

