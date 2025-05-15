Parents express outrage after mother, son arrested in alleged mass violence plan at SAISD school

SAN ANTONIO – Shock and outrage are echoing through the West Side after a mother and her teenage son were arrested in connection with an alleged plan to carry out mass violence at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was charged with aiding in commission of terrorism, court records indicate. Her son, a Rhodes Middle School student, faces a terrorism charge, officials said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pardo purchased tactical gear, magazines and ammunition for her son, who previously expressed a desire to commit “acts of mass violence” at Rhodes Middle School.

For many parents, it wasn’t just the plan that disturbed them; it was the role Pardo allegedly played.

“What’s wrong with you? You need help. You need help big time,” said Rena Chase.

Before Pardo’s arrest, a family member contacted San Antonio police about items found in the possession of Pardo’s son, including a rifle and pistol ammunition, black tactical gear and an improvised explosive device, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit said that the family member found a note listing the names of mass shooters and items inscribed with “14 words” and “SS” symbols - which are references to white supremacy language and previous mass shootings.

The student allegedly came to Rhodes Middle School on Monday wearing a mask, a camouflage jacket and tactical pants, but left shortly after, records show.

School officials said the student was later found off-campus and was taken into custody.

“That’s bad,” said Caryme Aguilar, whose younger brother attends Rhodes Middle School. “They shouldn’t have allowed that. They should have kicked him out.”

Aguilar also voiced concern for her brother’s safety.

“I’m actually scared for my brother,” she said. “What if it ends up happening or something?”

Records show that Pardo was previously contacted by local law enforcement, Child Protective Services and school officials about her son’s behavior. Despite the warnings, Pardo “expressed to the school her support of [her son’s] violent expressions and drawings and does not feel concerned for his behavior,” the affidavit said.

For some in the community, the damage has already been done.

“I would have hoped they would have done something else with that and not let him back,” Chase said. “He doesn’t need to be anywhere near a school, period.”

Pardo was issued a $75,000 bond, which she posted Tuesday before being released from Bexar County jail. Her son appeared in juvenile court Tuesday and has another hearing scheduled later this month.