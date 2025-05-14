Man arrested in road-rage incident, assault outside gas station on far West Side, BCSO says

Alejandro Aguinaga, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an assault outside a West Side gas station, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a road-rage incident and an assault outside a gas station in west Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news conference Wednesday, BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said Alejandro Aguinaga is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Aguinaga, 35, was arrested at his home early Wednesday, a day after BCSO released surveillance images of two people believed to be involved in the assault, Salazar said.

The incident happened after 5 p.m. Monday at the QuikTrip in the 10000 block of Marbach Road, near Loop 1604.

According to Salazar, a near collision in the parking lot led to a confrontation between a 58-year-old man and a group.

At one point, the group surrounded the man. Someone from the group pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head, and struck him multiple times with the weapon, BCSO said. No shots were fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Salazar said he suffered a skull fracture.

He is expected to be released from the hospital.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the men in the pictures to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org.

