Thwarted attack: SAISD defends policy after student, 13, allowed back on campus following suspension

SAN ANTONIO – Just days before he was arrested for planning a mass violence attack at Rhodes Middle School, a 13-year-old student had been allowed to return to the campus despite months of disturbing behavior and a suspension tied to researching mass shootings, according to San Antonio police.

Now, with both the teen and his mother, Ashley Pardo, facing terrorism-related charges, questions are mounting over how and why the San Antonio Independent School District permitted his return.

“That’s bad; they shouldn’t have allowed that. They should have kicked him out,” said a concerned sister whose younger sibling attends Rhodes.

>> Timeline: What we know about mom, 13-year-old son charged in thwarted terrorism plan toward SAISD school

A pattern of escalation

The student had drawn disturbing images, expressed admiration for mass shooters, and was suspended in April after researching a mass shooting using a school computer, according to San Antonio police.

On the same day of his suspension, he attempted suicide, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a news conference on Thursday.

Despite the suspension and prior involvement from Child Protective Services, the student was cleared to return to Rhodes Middle School on Thursday, May 8.

By the following Monday, May 12, he had arrived on campus wearing tactical gear and a mask, prompting his arrest later that day and a criminal charge of terrorism, police said.

Pardo was charged with aiding in commission of terrorism, Bexar County jail records show.

She bought ammunition, tactical gear and magazines for her son, with knowledge of his intentions, according to an arrest affidavit. She has since bonded out of jail.

District defends its policy

SAISD Police Chief Johnny Reyes Jr. defended the district’s policy during the news conference on Thursday.

“We have to follow the rules that govern that student being allowed on campus,” Reyes said. “Each case is independent and based on the circumstances, timelines, and input from the district hearing officer, the parents, and school staff.”

Reyes acknowledged that school police were aware of the teen’s return and had a heightened awareness of the situation.

Still, parents are frustrated.

“I would have hoped they would’ve done something else with that and not let him back,” said Rena Chase, who was picking up her loved one. “He doesn’t need to be anywhere near a school. Period.”

McManus said police were monitoring

According to McManus, the teen had been in contact with SAPD as far back as October 2024, when Child Protective Services flagged his behavior.

In January, he was found with drawings labeled “suicide route,” including a map of the school and timestamps. In April, police again intervened following his suspension and suicide attempt, offering the family mental health services.

Still, McManus said the mother remained “dismissive and unconcerned” about her son’s behavior.

The final straw came when a family member contacted police on May 11 after finding ammunition, loaded magazines and a homemade explosive device in the teen’s possession — some marked with white supremacist symbols and the names of mass shooters.

What happens now?

The student remains in custody pending a court hearing. SAISD has not publicly stated whether he will be permanently expelled or if additional policy changes will be made in response to his arrest.

When asked whether the teen would be allowed to return to school again if released, McManus replied: “That’d be up to SAISD.”

Read also: