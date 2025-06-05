SAISD student accused of planning mass violence at Rhodes Middle School will remain in custody

SAN ANTONIO – An SAISD student who police say plotted an attack at Rhodes Middle School last month will remain in custody.

In a hearing on Thursday, his defense attorney asked for him to be released with a GPS monitor under the care of his grandmother. However, Judge William Cruz Shaw decided to keep him detained.

His next hearing is on June 18.

On May 12, the student showed up to the Rhodes Middle School campus “wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants but left shortly after,” police said.

The student was later found off-campus and charged with terrorism, according to school officials, who sent parents a letter.

The student’s mother, Ashley Pardo, was also arrested and charged after allegedly buying ammunition, magazines and tactical gear for her son.

Pardo, 33, was charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism, court records show. She bought the items “with knowledge” that they would be “used to plan and carry out” a crime, according to SAPD.

In a court appearance on Friday, she had slight modifications made to her bond.

Pardo, while on the stand, said her being placed on full house arrest was “too restrictive.”

A Bexar County judge granted Pardo partial house arrest, allowing her to pursue employment. All other aspects of her bond remained unchanged.

The judge also said Pardo cannot have contact with any school in Bexar County.

Pardo did not answer questions as she left the courtroom.

According to court records, the teen was also previously charged in an arson case, which ended in a mistrial.

The Fourth Court of Appeals heard the case this morning and will later decide whether to uphold the court’s decision, which could prevent him from being retried on that charge.

Read more: