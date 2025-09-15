SWAT situation underway on East Side as deputies work a ‘wanted fugitive incident’
Incident is resulting in a disruption in traffic along Hackberry
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a SWAT situation on the East Side on Monday afternoon.
BCSO said deputies are “working a wanted fugitive incident” in the 500 block of Hackberry near Dakota Street as of 2:33 p.m. Deputies are diverting traffic on Hackberry.
“BCSO will remain on scene until the situation has been peacefully resolved,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
