SWAT situation underway on East Side as deputies work a ‘wanted fugitive incident’

BCSO said deputies are “working a wanted fugitive incident” in the 500 block of Hackberry near Dakota Street on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a SWAT situation on the East Side on Monday afternoon.

BCSO said deputies are “working a wanted fugitive incident” in the 500 block of Hackberry near Dakota Street as of 2:33 p.m. Deputies are diverting traffic on Hackberry.

“BCSO will remain on scene until the situation has been peacefully resolved,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

