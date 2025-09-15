Skip to main content
Local News

SWAT situation underway on East Side as deputies work a ‘wanted fugitive incident’

Incident is resulting in a disruption in traffic along Hackberry

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

BCSO said deputies are “working a wanted fugitive incident” in the 500 block of Hackberry near Dakota Street on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a SWAT situation on the East Side on Monday afternoon.

BCSO said deputies are “working a wanted fugitive incident” in the 500 block of Hackberry near Dakota Street as of 2:33 p.m. Deputies are diverting traffic on Hackberry.

“BCSO will remain on scene until the situation has been peacefully resolved,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

